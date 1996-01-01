Which term describes a mixture of elements that exhibits metallic properties?
A
Alloy
B
Suspension
C
Solution
D
Compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each term: A 'compound' is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions, resulting in new chemical properties.
'Solution' is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (solute) is dissolved uniformly in another (solvent), but it does not necessarily exhibit metallic properties.
'Suspension' is a heterogeneous mixture where particles are dispersed but not dissolved, and it typically does not show metallic characteristics.
An 'alloy' is a mixture of two or more elements, at least one of which is a metal, combined physically (not chemically) to produce a material with metallic properties such as conductivity, malleability, and luster.
Therefore, the term that best describes a mixture of elements exhibiting metallic properties is 'alloy'.
