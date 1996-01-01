Which of the following correctly lists three characteristics that are commonly used to describe air?
A
Odor, density, and temperature
B
Color, mass, and volume
C
Hardness, melting point, and conductivity
D
Shape, boiling point, and solubility
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks for three characteristics commonly used to describe air, which is a mixture of gases.
Recall that air is a gas and typical properties used to describe gases include odor, density, temperature, color, mass, volume, boiling point, and solubility.
Evaluate each option by considering whether the listed characteristics are relevant and commonly used to describe air: for example, hardness and melting point are properties of solids, so they are unlikely to describe air.
Recognize that 'odor, density, and temperature' are physical properties that can describe air effectively: odor relates to smell, density relates to mass per unit volume, and temperature affects gas behavior.
Conclude that the correct set of characteristics describing air is 'odor, density, and temperature' because these are meaningful and measurable properties of air.
