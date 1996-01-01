Two substances were combined and immediately a gas was produced. What type of change is occurring?
A
A physical change
B
A nuclear change
C
A phase change
D
A chemical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the types of changes: A physical change involves changes in state or appearance without altering the chemical composition; a nuclear change involves changes in the nucleus of atoms; a phase change is a type of physical change involving changes between solid, liquid, and gas states; a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties.
Step 2: Analyze the problem statement: Two substances are combined and immediately a gas is produced. The production of a gas suggests a new substance is formed, which is a key indicator of a chemical change.
Step 3: Recognize that physical changes and phase changes do not produce new substances, they only change the form or state of the original substances.
Step 4: Understand that nuclear changes involve changes in atomic nuclei, which is not indicated here since the problem involves common substances reacting to produce gas.
Step 5: Conclude that since a new substance (gas) is produced from the combination of two substances, the change is a chemical change.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules