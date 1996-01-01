Which of the following is a clue that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Formation of a gas
B
Change in state from solid to liquid
C
Dissolving sugar in water
D
Breaking a substance into smaller pieces
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it indicates a chemical or physical change:
Formation of a gas typically indicates a chemical change because it suggests a new substance is being produced, often seen in reactions like decomposition or acid-base reactions.
Change in state from solid to liquid is a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains the same; only its physical form changes.
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change since sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react or form new substances.
Breaking a substance into smaller pieces is a physical change because it only changes the size or shape, not the chemical composition.
