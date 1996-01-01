Burning a piece of paper results in the formation of new substances. Which type of change does this statement describe?
A
Chemical change
B
Phase change
C
Physical change
D
Mixture formation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Identify what happens when paper burns: Burning paper produces new substances such as ash, gases (like carbon dioxide), and smoke, indicating a change in chemical composition.
Recognize that the formation of new substances is a hallmark of a chemical change, not just a physical change or phase change.
Eliminate other options: Phase change involves changes between solid, liquid, and gas states without new substances forming; mixture formation involves combining substances without chemical reactions.
Conclude that burning paper is a chemical change because it results in new substances being formed.
