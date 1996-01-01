Which type of change occurs when a piece of bread is toasted?
A
Chemical change
B
Physical change
C
Both physical and chemical change
D
Neither physical nor chemical change
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, such as melting or tearing.
Step 2: Recognize that a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties, often involving processes like burning, rusting, or cooking.
Step 3: Consider what happens when bread is toasted. The heat causes chemical reactions such as the Maillard reaction, which changes the color, flavor, and texture of the bread by forming new compounds.
Step 4: Since new substances are formed and the chemical composition of the bread changes during toasting, this indicates a chemical change has occurred.
Step 5: Conclude that toasting bread is an example of a chemical change because it involves irreversible chemical reactions that alter the bread's composition.
