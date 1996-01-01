Which of the following elements is commonly used in making paint pigments?
A
Ti (Titanium)
B
Na (Sodium)
C
He (Helium)
D
C (Carbon)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that paint pigments are substances that provide color to paints by absorbing and reflecting specific wavelengths of light.
Recall that Titanium (Ti), specifically in the form of titanium dioxide (TiO\_2), is widely used as a white pigment in paints due to its brightness and high refractive index.
Consider the other elements: Sodium (Na) is a highly reactive metal not used as a pigment; Helium (He) is a noble gas and does not form pigments; Carbon (C) can be used in forms like carbon black but is not as commonly associated with white pigments.
Identify that among the given options, Titanium (Ti) is the element most commonly used in making paint pigments, especially for white and bright colors.
Conclude that the correct choice is Titanium (Ti) because of its widespread use in the paint industry as a pigment.
