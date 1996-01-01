Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. What is the temperature required to boil water in a city ft above sea level, with the barometric pressure of 900 tour based on the given graph for water. So if we fall on the Y-axis, we have our vapor pressure here in tour and 900 is gonna be right between and 1000 tour. And so we follow this line all the way across. We get on this point of the graph, which if we trace that down, It's going to be just a little bit above 100. So that's going to be roughly 106°C. And so this is our final answer. I hope this helped. And until next time.

