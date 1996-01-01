Hi everyone. So here we are asked to determine the final volume. If a 15 millimeter sample of 6.5 molar of hydrochloride solution is diluted to 0.35 moller. And since we're diluting a solution, we're gonna use our dilution equation. And this is going to be M1 thomas. We want Equal to M. two. Me too M. One. It's gonna be 6.5. No way B one gonna be male leaders. M two, 0.35 Mueller And v. two is what we're looking for. So if we plug in the values we're gonna have 6. times 15 male leaders Just give us 0.35 Moeller thomas. V two In the salt for B. two. We're going to divide both sides by 0.35. My work. So for me to We're gonna get 279 male leaders. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.

Hide transcripts