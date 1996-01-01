Hello everyone. So in this video we want to see if the statement is true or false. The statement reads the change in Gibbs free energy is determined by the system's entropy and entropy at constant temperature. So our Gibbs free energy equation is that the delta G. Is equal to our delta H minus the temperature multiplied by our delta S. So we have said in the problem that the T. Is a constant value, so that means that the only contributing factors affects our delta G is going to be. So let's see affecting factors is going to include our delta H and R delta us delta H. Being our entropy delta. S. Being our entropy. So therefore the statement is going to be true. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

