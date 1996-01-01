Which characteristic is shared by all elements in group 18 (8A) of the periodic table?
A
They are all highly reactive metals.
B
They are all noble gases with very low chemical reactivity.
C
They all form diatomic molecules under standard conditions.
D
They all have exactly one valence electron.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group number and name: Group 18 (also called 8A) of the periodic table is known as the noble gases group.
Recall the general properties of noble gases: They are characterized by having a full outer electron shell, which makes them very stable and chemically unreactive under standard conditions.
Analyze the options given: Noble gases are not metals, so they cannot be highly reactive metals; they do not typically form diatomic molecules (unlike halogens); and they do not have one valence electron, but rather a full valence shell.
Understand that the key shared characteristic of all elements in group 18 is their very low chemical reactivity due to their full valence electron shells.
Conclude that the correct description is that all group 18 elements are noble gases with very low chemical reactivity.
