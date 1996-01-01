Which group of elements on the periodic table contains elements with two electron shells?
A
Transition metals
B
Noble gases in period 2
C
Halogens in period 3
D
Alkali metals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the number of electron shells corresponds to the period (row) number in the periodic table. Elements in period 1 have 1 electron shell, period 2 have 2 electron shells, and so on.
Identify which groups contain elements in period 2. Period 2 includes elements with atomic numbers 3 to 10, which have two electron shells.
Recall the groups and their positions: Noble gases are in group 18, halogens in group 17, alkali metals in group 1, and transition metals are typically in groups 3 to 12 and start from period 4.
Check which of these groups have elements in period 2. Noble gases include helium (period 1) and neon (period 2), halogens include fluorine (period 2) and chlorine (period 3), alkali metals include lithium (period 2) and sodium (period 3). Transition metals start from period 4, so none are in period 2.
Conclude that the group containing elements with two electron shells is the noble gases in period 2, since neon is a noble gas with two electron shells.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules