Which element would have properties most similar to sulfur?
A
Chlorine
B
Oxygen
C
Phosphorus
D
Selenium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of sulfur in the periodic table. Sulfur (S) is in group 16 (the chalcogens) and period 3.
Recall that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Look for the element among the options that is in the same group as sulfur. Chlorine is in group 17, oxygen is in group 16 but period 2, phosphorus is in group 15, and selenium is in group 16 but period 4.
Since selenium is in the same group (16) as sulfur, it will have similar chemical properties due to having the same number of valence electrons, despite being in a different period.
Conclude that selenium is the element with properties most similar to sulfur because elements in the same group share similar chemical behavior.
