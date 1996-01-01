Which of the following best describes the water table in the context of the classification of matter?
A
A mixture of water and dissolved minerals found in rivers
B
The upper surface of groundwater, below which the soil is saturated with water
C
A solid layer of ice found at the Earth's poles
D
A chemical compound formed by the reaction of hydrogen and oxygen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'water table' in the context of earth sciences and chemistry. The water table refers to a physical boundary related to groundwater.
Recall that groundwater is water located beneath the Earth's surface in soil pore spaces and in the fractures of rock formations.
Recognize that the water table is the upper surface of the zone of saturation, where all the pores and fractures are filled with water.
Differentiate the water table from other forms of water such as surface water (rivers), ice (solid water), and chemical compounds (like H2O molecules).
Conclude that the best description of the water table is 'The upper surface of groundwater, below which the soil is saturated with water,' as it directly relates to the classification of matter in terms of physical state and location.
