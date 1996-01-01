Which of the following statements correctly distinguishes mixtures from compounds?
A
Compounds retain the properties of their constituent elements, while mixtures do not.
B
Mixtures are always homogeneous, whereas compounds are always heterogeneous.
C
Both mixtures and compounds have fixed compositions.
D
Mixtures can be separated by physical means, while compounds require chemical methods for separation.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of mixtures and compounds. A mixture is a physical combination of two or more substances where each substance retains its own chemical identity. A compound is a chemical combination of elements in fixed proportions with new properties different from its constituent elements.
Step 2: Analyze the properties of mixtures. Mixtures can be homogeneous (uniform composition) or heterogeneous (non-uniform composition), and their components can be separated by physical methods such as filtration, distillation, or evaporation.
Step 3: Analyze the properties of compounds. Compounds have fixed compositions and their elements are chemically bonded. To separate the elements in a compound, chemical reactions are required because the bonds must be broken.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements based on these properties. For example, the statement that compounds retain the properties of their constituent elements is incorrect because compounds have different properties from their elements.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct distinguishing statement is that mixtures can be separated by physical means, while compounds require chemical methods for separation, reflecting the fundamental difference in how their components are combined and separated.
