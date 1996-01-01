Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Melting of ice
B
Breaking a glass
C
Rusting of iron
D
Boiling of water
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Melting of ice is a physical change because it changes water from solid to liquid without altering its chemical formula (H\_2O).
Breaking a glass is a physical change because it changes the shape and size of the glass but does not change its chemical composition.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture to form a new substance, iron oxide (rust), which has different properties from iron.
Boiling of water is a physical change because it changes water from liquid to gas without changing its chemical composition.
