Which of the following properties of ethanol is a chemical property?
A
Ethanol is flammable.
B
Ethanol has a density of 0.789 g/cm^3.
C
Ethanol is a colorless liquid at room temperature.
D
Ethanol has a boiling point of 78.4 ^\circ C.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe the substance's ability to undergo chemical changes or reactions.
Examine each property given for ethanol: density, color and state at room temperature, boiling point, and flammability.
Recognize that density (0.789 g/cm^3), colorless liquid state, and boiling point (78.4 \^\circ C) are physical properties because they describe measurable characteristics without changing ethanol's chemical identity.
Identify flammability as a chemical property because it describes ethanol's ability to react with oxygen (combustion), which changes its chemical composition.
Conclude that the property 'Ethanol is flammable' is a chemical property, while the others are physical properties.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules