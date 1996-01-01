Which of the following is a chemical property of hydrogen?
A
It has a density lower than air.
B
It is tasteless.
C
It is colorless at room temperature.
D
It reacts explosively with oxygen to form water.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a change in its chemical composition.
Review each option and classify it as a physical or chemical property: Density, taste, and color are physical properties because they describe observable characteristics without changing the substance.
Identify the option that involves a chemical change: The statement 'It reacts explosively with oxygen to form water' describes a chemical reaction where hydrogen combines with oxygen to form a new substance, water.
Recognize that this reaction involves breaking and forming chemical bonds, which is the hallmark of a chemical property.
Conclude that the correct chemical property of hydrogen is its ability to react explosively with oxygen to form water.
