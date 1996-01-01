Which family on the periodic table has a full outer electron shell?
A
Halogens
B
Noble gases
C
Alkali metals
D
Transition metals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized into families or groups, where elements in the same group have similar chemical properties due to their electron configurations.
Recall that the outer electron shell (valence shell) determines an element's chemical reactivity and stability.
Identify that noble gases are located in Group 18 of the periodic table and are known for having a full outer electron shell, making them very stable and mostly inert.
Contrast this with other families: Halogens (Group 17) have one electron less than a full shell, Alkali metals (Group 1) have one electron in their outer shell, and Transition metals have partially filled d subshells but not necessarily full outer shells.
Conclude that the family with a full outer electron shell is the noble gases, which explains their lack of reactivity compared to other groups.
