Which of the following elements behaves most like magnesium (Mg) in terms of chemical properties?
A
Calcium (Ca)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Potassium (K)
D
Aluminum (Al)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements with similar chemical properties are typically found in the same group (column) of the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the group of magnesium (Mg) in the periodic table. Magnesium is in Group 2, also known as the alkaline earth metals.
Look at the options given: Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), Calcium (Ca), and Aluminum (Al). Determine which group each belongs to: Sodium and Potassium are in Group 1 (alkali metals), Aluminum is in Group 13, and Calcium is in Group 2.
Since calcium (Ca) is in the same group as magnesium (Mg), it has similar valence electron configuration and therefore behaves most like magnesium in terms of chemical properties.
Conclude that elements in the same group share similar chemical behavior due to their similar valence electron arrangements.
