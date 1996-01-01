Which statement best describes the difference between a compound and an element?
A
A compound contains only one type of atom, while an element contains two or more types of atoms.
B
A compound can be separated by physical means, while an element cannot be separated by any means.
C
An element is always found in nature as a molecule, while a compound is always found as individual atoms.
D
A compound consists of two or more different elements chemically combined, while an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically combined in fixed proportions. Compounds have properties different from the individual elements that compose them.
Recognize that elements can exist as single atoms or molecules made of the same type of atom (e.g., O2 is an elemental molecule), but they always contain only one kind of atom.
Note that compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical methods, but not by physical means, because the elements are chemically bonded.
Compare the statements given and identify that the correct description is: 'A compound consists of two or more different elements chemically combined, while an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.'
