Which statement describes both homogeneous mixtures and heterogeneous mixtures?
A
They consist of two or more substances physically combined.
B
They have a uniform composition throughout.
C
They are pure substances with fixed ratios of components.
D
They can only be separated by chemical means.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish its components visually, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Recall that both homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures are composed of two or more substances that are physically combined, not chemically bonded.
Recognize that mixtures, unlike pure substances, do not have fixed ratios of components; their composition can vary.
Note that mixtures can be separated by physical means (such as filtration, distillation, or decanting), not chemical means, which involve breaking chemical bonds.
Conclude that the statement describing both types of mixtures correctly is that they consist of two or more substances physically combined.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules