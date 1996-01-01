Which of the following best explains how a substance differs from an element?
A
A substance cannot be separated by chemical means, but an element can.
B
A substance is always a mixture, whereas an element is always pure.
C
A substance contains only molecules, while an element contains only atoms.
D
A substance can be either an element or a compound, while an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom.
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Understand the definition of a substance: A substance is a form of matter that has a definite composition and distinct properties. It can be either an element or a compound.
Recognize that compounds are substances made of two or more different elements chemically combined in fixed proportions, whereas elements contain only one type of atom.
Analyze the answer choices by comparing these definitions: The key difference is that a substance can be either an element or a compound, while an element is specifically a pure substance made of only one kind of atom.
Conclude that the best explanation is that a substance can be either an element or a compound, while an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom.
