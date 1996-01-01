Which of the following statements about minerals is true?
A
Minerals are formed only by biological processes.
B
Minerals have a definite chemical composition and crystalline structure.
C
Minerals can be liquids at room temperature.
D
Minerals are always organic compounds.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of minerals in chemistry and geology: Minerals are naturally occurring, inorganic solids with a definite chemical composition and an ordered atomic arrangement (crystalline structure).
Evaluate the first statement: "Minerals are formed only by biological processes." Since minerals are typically inorganic and can form through geological processes without biological involvement, this statement is false.
Consider the second statement: "Minerals have a definite chemical composition and crystalline structure." This aligns with the standard definition of minerals, making it true.
Analyze the third statement: "Minerals can be liquids at room temperature." Minerals are solids by definition, so this statement is false.
Review the fourth statement: "Minerals are always organic compounds." Minerals are inorganic by definition, so this statement is false.
