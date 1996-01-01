Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances.
Recognize that melting ice involves a change from solid water (ice) to liquid water, which is a change in state or phase.
Note that during melting, the molecular structure of H2O remains the same; only the arrangement and energy of the molecules change.
Since no new substances are formed and the chemical identity of water remains unchanged, this process is not a chemical change.
Conclude that melting ice is a physical change because it involves a change in physical state without altering the chemical composition.
