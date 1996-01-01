Stepping on a bag of potato chips would cause which type of change?
A
Physical change
B
Biological change
C
Nuclear change
D
Chemical change
Understand the definitions of the types of changes: a physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition; a chemical change results in new substances being formed; a biological change involves living organisms or biological processes; a nuclear change involves changes in the nucleus of an atom.
Analyze the scenario: stepping on a bag of potato chips causes the chips to be crushed or broken into smaller pieces, but their chemical composition remains the same.
Since the chips are only physically altered in shape and size without any new substances being formed, this indicates a physical change.
Confirm that no chemical bonds are broken or formed during the crushing process, which would be necessary for a chemical change.
Conclude that stepping on a bag of potato chips causes a physical change.
