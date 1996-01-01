Which of the following is evidence of a chemical change?
A
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces
B
Melting of ice into liquid water
C
Formation of a gas when two solutions are mixed
D
Dissolving sugar in water
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
1. Breaking a glass into smaller pieces is a physical change because the glass's chemical composition remains the same.
2. Melting of ice into liquid water is a physical change because it involves a change of state without altering the chemical identity of H\_2O.
3. Formation of a gas when two solutions are mixed indicates a chemical change because new substances (gas) are produced, showing a chemical reaction has occurred.
