Which type of process is ice melting to become liquid water?
A
Nuclear change
B
Chemical change
C
Electrochemical change
D
Physical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the types of changes: Nuclear change involves changes in the nucleus of an atom, chemical change involves the making or breaking of chemical bonds to form new substances, electrochemical change involves chemical reactions driven by electric currents, and physical change involves changes in the state or appearance without altering the chemical composition.
Identify what happens when ice melts: Ice (solid water) changes to liquid water, but the chemical formula H\_2O remains the same throughout the process.
Recognize that melting is a change in the physical state from solid to liquid, which does not involve breaking or forming chemical bonds.
Conclude that since the chemical identity of water does not change during melting, this process is a physical change.
Therefore, the melting of ice to liquid water is classified as a physical change.
