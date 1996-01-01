Which of the following correctly identifies the two types of pure substances?
A
Atoms and molecules
B
Homogeneous and heterogeneous substances
C
Mixtures and solutions
D
Elements and compounds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a pure substance: a material that has a constant composition and distinct chemical properties.
Recall that pure substances are classified into two main types: elements and compounds.
Elements consist of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Compounds consist of two or more different atoms chemically bonded together in fixed proportions.
Recognize that terms like atoms and molecules, homogeneous and heterogeneous substances, or mixtures and solutions do not correctly categorize pure substances, as they either refer to components or mixtures rather than pure substances.
