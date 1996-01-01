Step 1: Understand the definition of a molecule. A molecule is formed when two or more atoms are chemically bonded together. These atoms can be the same element or different elements.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it is a molecule. For example, CO2 (carbon dioxide) consists of one carbon atom bonded to two oxygen atoms, so it is a molecule.
Step 3: Consider O2 (oxygen gas), which consists of two oxygen atoms bonded together, making it a molecule as well.
Step 4: Look at NaCl (sodium chloride), which is an ionic compound composed of sodium and chloride ions. Although it forms a crystal lattice, it is not considered a molecule because it does not consist of discrete bonded atoms in a molecule form.
Step 5: Examine He (helium), which is a noble gas existing as single atoms, not bonded to any other atoms. Therefore, He is not a molecule.
