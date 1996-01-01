Which of the following is a physical property shared by both liquids and gases?
A
Ability to flow
B
Definite shape
C
Fixed volume and shape
D
High compressibility
1
Understand the difference between physical properties of solids, liquids, and gases. Physical properties are characteristics that can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity.
Recall that liquids and gases are both fluids, meaning they can flow and take the shape of their container, unlike solids which have a definite shape.
Analyze each option: 'Definite shape' is a property of solids, not liquids or gases; 'Fixed volume and shape' applies to solids, while liquids have fixed volume but no fixed shape, and gases have neither fixed volume nor shape.
'High compressibility' is a property mainly of gases, as liquids are much less compressible.
Therefore, the property shared by both liquids and gases is their 'Ability to flow', since both can move and adapt to the shape of their container.
