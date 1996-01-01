Which of the following best describes a mixture, and which pair of examples correctly illustrates mixtures?
A
A mixture is a homogeneous substance with a fixed composition; examples: gold and diamond.
B
A mixture is a combination of two or more substances that retain their individual properties; examples: air and salad.
C
A mixture is a substance formed by a chemical reaction between elements; examples: carbon dioxide and methane.
D
A mixture is a pure substance composed of identical molecules; examples: water and sodium chloride.
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a mixture. A mixture is a combination of two or more substances where each substance retains its own chemical properties and can be physically separated.
Step 2: Recognize that mixtures can be homogeneous (uniform composition, like air) or heterogeneous (non-uniform composition, like salad).
Step 3: Identify that substances like gold and diamond are pure substances, not mixtures, because they have fixed compositions and distinct chemical identities.
Step 4: Note that substances formed by chemical reactions, such as carbon dioxide and methane, are compounds, not mixtures, because their components are chemically bonded.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of a mixture is 'a combination of two or more substances that retain their individual properties,' and examples like air (a homogeneous mixture) and salad (a heterogeneous mixture) correctly illustrate mixtures.
