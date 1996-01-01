If an object has a density of 8.65 g/cm^3, what is its density in units of kg/m^3?
A
0.865 kg/m^3
B
8650 kg/m^3
C
86.5 kg/m^3
D
8.65 kg/m^3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given density and its units: 8.65 g/cm^3.
Recall the unit conversion factors: 1 g = 0.001 kg and 1 cm = 0.01 m.
Convert grams to kilograms: multiply by 0.001 to convert g to kg.
Convert cubic centimeters to cubic meters: since 1 cm = 0.01 m, then 1 cm^3 = (0.01 m)^3 = 1 \times 10^{-6} m^3.
Combine the conversions to express density in kg/m^3 using the formula: $\text{density in kg/m}^3 = 8.65 \times \frac{0.001 \text{ kg}}{1 \text{ g}} \times \frac{1}{1 \times 10^{-6} \text{ m}^3 / \text{cm}^3}$.
