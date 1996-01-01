Which of the following processes would cause the molecules in matter to change into new substances?
A
Boiling water
B
Burning wood
C
Breaking glass
D
Melting ice
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different chemical properties, while a physical change only affects the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Analyze each process: Boiling water changes water from liquid to gas, which is a physical change (phase change) with no new substances formed.
Burning wood involves a chemical reaction (combustion) where wood reacts with oxygen to form new substances like carbon dioxide, water vapor, and ash, indicating a chemical change.
Breaking glass is a physical change because it only changes the shape and size of the glass pieces without altering the chemical composition.
Melting ice is a physical change where solid water (ice) turns into liquid water, with no new substances formed.
