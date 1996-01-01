Which of the following observations is an indication that a chemical reaction has occurred?
A
The temperature of the substance is increased by heating.
B
The substance is dissolved in water.
C
The substance is crushed into smaller pieces.
D
A color change is observed in the substance.
1
Understand the difference between physical changes and chemical changes. Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each observation to determine if it indicates a chemical change or a physical change. For example, heating a substance to increase its temperature is a physical change because it only affects the energy of the particles, not their identity.
Consider dissolving a substance in water. This is typically a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains the same, even though it is dispersed in the solvent.
Crushing a substance into smaller pieces is a physical change because it changes the size and shape but not the chemical composition of the substance.
Recognize that a color change often indicates a chemical reaction because it suggests that new substances with different properties have formed, which is a hallmark of a chemical change.
