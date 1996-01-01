Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
A
Baking a cake
B
Rusting of iron
C
Burning of wood
D
Melting of ice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the chemical composition changes: Baking a cake involves chemical reactions forming new substances, so it is a chemical change.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen to form iron oxide, a new substance.
Burning of wood is a chemical change because it produces new substances like ash, carbon dioxide, and water vapor.
Melting of ice is a physical change because it involves a change in state from solid to liquid without altering the chemical composition of water (H\_2O).
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules