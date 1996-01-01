Which of the following best describes the main difference between an element and a compound?
A
An element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound contains two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
B
Elements are mixtures of substances, while compounds are pure substances.
C
A compound is always a solid, while an element can be a solid, liquid, or gas.
D
An element can be separated into simpler substances by chemical means, while a compound cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. For example, oxygen (O) is an element made up entirely of oxygen atoms.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a compound. A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different types of atoms chemically bond together in fixed proportions. For example, water (H\_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded together.
Step 3: Recognize that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means because they are the simplest form of matter with unique atoms.
Step 4: Recognize that compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical means, as they are combinations of different atoms bonded together.
Step 5: Compare the options given and identify that the main difference is that an element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound contains two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
