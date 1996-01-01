Step 1: Understand the definition of a physical mixture. A physical mixture consists of two or more substances combined physically, where each substance retains its own chemical identity and properties.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it is a physical mixture or a pure substance. For example, salt water is a mixture of salt and water physically combined.
Step 3: Consider sand and iron filings, which are physically combined solids and can be separated by physical means, so this is a physical mixture.
Step 4: Air is a mixture of gases (mainly nitrogen, oxygen, and other gases) physically combined, so it is also a physical mixture.
Step 5: Carbon dioxide (CO_2) is a chemical compound with a fixed chemical formula and structure, not a mixture. Therefore, it is NOT a physical mixture.
