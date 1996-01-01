Which of the following is NOT an example of a molecule?
A
CO2
B
He
C
O2
D
NaCl
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a molecule. A molecule is formed when two or more atoms are chemically bonded together. These atoms can be of the same element or different elements.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it is a molecule. For example, $\mathrm{CO_2}$ consists of one carbon atom bonded to two oxygen atoms, so it is a molecule.
Step 3: Check $\mathrm{O_2}$, which consists of two oxygen atoms bonded together, making it a molecule as well.
Step 4: Consider $\mathrm{NaCl}$, which is composed of sodium and chlorine atoms bonded ionically. Although it forms a compound, it is often considered a formula unit rather than a molecule because it forms a lattice structure, but for many contexts, it is treated as a molecule-like entity.
Step 5: Look at helium (He), which is a noble gas existing as single atoms, not bonded to other atoms. Therefore, it is not a molecule but a monoatomic element.
