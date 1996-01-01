Which of the following best describes a main difference between a mixture and a pure substance?
A
A mixture can only be separated by chemical means, while a pure substance can be separated by physical means.
B
A mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, while a pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties.
C
Mixtures have a constant composition throughout, while pure substances do not.
D
A pure substance always contains more than one type of atom, while a mixture contains only one type of atom.
1
Understand the definitions: A pure substance is a form of matter that has a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties, meaning it consists of only one type of particle (element or compound).
Recognize that a mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, which means the components retain their individual properties and can vary in proportion.
Note that mixtures can be separated by physical means (such as filtration, distillation, or evaporation) because the substances are not chemically bonded.
Recall that pure substances require chemical methods to be broken down into simpler substances if they are compounds, because their components are chemically bonded.
Compare the options given and identify that the key difference is that mixtures are physically combined substances with variable composition, while pure substances have a fixed composition and distinct properties.
