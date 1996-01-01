Which type of mixture will settle out if allowed to sit undisturbed on a table?
A
A suspension
B
A solution
C
A colloid
D
A compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the types of mixtures: a solution is a homogeneous mixture where solute particles are dissolved at the molecular or ionic level; a colloid is a mixture with particles larger than in a solution but small enough to remain dispersed without settling; a suspension is a heterogeneous mixture with larger particles that will eventually settle out if left undisturbed; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined.
Recognize that the key characteristic to focus on is whether the particles in the mixture settle out over time when the mixture is left undisturbed.
Recall that in a suspension, the particles are large enough to be affected by gravity and will settle to the bottom over time, forming distinct layers.
Contrast this with solutions and colloids, where particles are too small to settle out; solutions remain uniform, and colloids exhibit the Tyndall effect but do not settle.
Conclude that the type of mixture that will settle out if allowed to sit undisturbed is a suspension.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules