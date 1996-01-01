At what temperature (in degrees Celsius) does pure water boil at standard atmospheric pressure?
A
212
B
0
C
100
D
50
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. For pure water at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), this is a well-known physical property.
Recall that standard atmospheric pressure is defined as 1 atmosphere (atm), which is equivalent to 101.3 kPa or 760 mmHg.
Recognize that at 1 atm pressure, pure water boils at 100 degrees Celsius. This is a standard reference point in chemistry and thermodynamics.
If you were to calculate or verify this experimentally, you would measure the temperature at which water's vapor pressure reaches 1 atm, but for this problem, the known boiling point at standard pressure is sufficient.
Therefore, the temperature at which pure water boils at standard atmospheric pressure is 100 degrees Celsius.
