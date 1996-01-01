Which of the following is the most appropriate level of accuracy for a thermometer used to measure the temperature of air in a general chemistry laboratory?
A
±0.1 °C
B
±5.0 °C
C
±1.0 °C
D
±10.0 °C
1
Understand the context: In a general chemistry laboratory, temperature measurements often need to be precise enough to detect small changes that can affect reaction rates, equilibria, or physical properties.
Consider the typical temperature range and sensitivity required: Air temperature in a lab usually varies within a few degrees, and small differences (like tenths of a degree) can be significant for experiments.
Evaluate the given accuracy options: ±10.0 °C and ±5.0 °C are too coarse and would not allow detection of subtle temperature changes; ±1.0 °C is better but might still be insufficient for precise work.
Recognize that ±0.1 °C provides a fine level of accuracy suitable for most laboratory needs, allowing detection of small temperature variations that could influence experimental outcomes.
Conclude that the most appropriate level of accuracy for a lab thermometer measuring air temperature is ±0.1 °C, balancing precision and practicality.
