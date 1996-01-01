Which of the following statements correctly describes the atomic number of a cation formed when a neutral sodium atom loses one electron?
A
The atomic number decreases by one.
B
The atomic number increases by one.
C
The atomic number remains the same as the neutral atom.
D
The atomic number doubles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the atomic number of an element is defined as the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom. This number uniquely identifies the element.
Understand that when a neutral atom loses or gains electrons, it forms an ion (cation if it loses electrons, anion if it gains electrons). However, the number of protons in the nucleus does not change during this process.
Since the atomic number depends only on the number of protons, and losing an electron does not affect the number of protons, the atomic number remains unchanged.
Therefore, when a neutral sodium atom loses one electron to form a cation, its atomic number stays the same as that of the neutral atom.
In summary, the correct description is: 'The atomic number remains the same as the neutral atom.'
