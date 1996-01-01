Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Breaking a glass window
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Melting ice into liquid water
D
Burning a piece of magnesium ribbon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Breaking a glass window is a physical change because the glass is only broken into smaller pieces, but its chemical structure remains the same.
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react or change their structure.
Melting ice into liquid water is a physical change because it involves a phase change from solid to liquid without altering the chemical identity of H2O.
Burning a piece of magnesium ribbon is a chemical change because magnesium reacts with oxygen in the air to form magnesium oxide, a new substance with different chemical properties.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules