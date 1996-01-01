At approximately what temperature does sodium chloride (NaCl) melt?
A
801 °C
B
350 °C
C
100 °C
D
1413 °C
1
Understand that the melting point of a substance is the temperature at which it changes from solid to liquid under standard atmospheric pressure.
Recall that sodium chloride (NaCl) is an ionic compound composed of Na⁺ and Cl⁻ ions held together by strong ionic bonds in a crystal lattice.
Recognize that ionic compounds typically have high melting points due to the strong electrostatic forces between ions, which require significant energy (high temperature) to overcome.
Compare the given temperature options with typical melting points of ionic compounds; NaCl is known to melt at a temperature above 800 °C but well below 1413 °C (which is the melting point of pure sodium metal).
Conclude that the melting point of NaCl is approximately 801 °C based on its ionic nature and known physical properties.
