Why is it useful to know the physical properties of matter?
A
Because physical properties are unrelated to everyday applications.
B
Because physical properties determine the chemical reactivity of a substance.
C
Because physical properties help identify substances and predict their behavior in different conditions.
D
Because physical properties are only important for living organisms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that physical properties are characteristics of matter that can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Recognize examples of physical properties such as melting point, boiling point, density, color, and hardness.
Know that these properties help scientists and engineers identify substances by comparing observed values to known standards.
Realize that physical properties also allow us to predict how a substance will behave under different conditions, such as changes in temperature or pressure.
Conclude that knowing physical properties is useful because it aids in substance identification and helps anticipate their behavior, which is essential in both everyday applications and scientific contexts.
