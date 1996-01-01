Which of the following is a characteristic property of liquids?
A
Liquids are easily compressed.
B
Liquids have a definite volume but no definite shape.
C
Liquids have particles that are fixed in place.
D
Liquids have a definite shape and volume.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the basic properties of the three common states of matter: solids, liquids, and gases.
Understand that solids have a definite shape and volume because their particles are fixed in place and closely packed.
Recognize that gases are easily compressed and have neither definite shape nor definite volume because their particles are far apart and move freely.
Focus on liquids: they have a definite volume because their particles are close together, but they do not have a definite shape because their particles can move past each other, allowing liquids to take the shape of their container.
Conclude that the characteristic property of liquids is that they have a definite volume but no definite shape.
