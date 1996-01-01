Which of the following is a physical property that can be observed about copper?
A
Copper reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
B
Copper has a reddish-brown color.
C
Copper forms a green patina when exposed to air.
D
Copper is oxidized to form CuO.
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance reacts to form new substances.
Review each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
1. "Copper reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas" describes a chemical reaction, so it is a chemical property.
2. "Copper has a reddish-brown color" describes an observable characteristic without changing copper's identity, so it is a physical property.
3. "Copper forms a green patina when exposed to air" and "Copper is oxidized to form CuO" both describe chemical changes involving copper reacting with oxygen, so these are chemical properties.
