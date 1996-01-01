Which of the following ammonia compounds is commonly used in salons to perform chemical services such as hair coloring or perming?
A
Ammonium sulfate ((NH_4)_2SO_4)
B
Ammonium chloride (NH_4Cl)
C
Ammonium nitrate (NH_4NO_3)
D
Ammonium hydroxide (NH_4OH)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical compounds listed and their common uses or properties. Ammonium sulfate ((NH_4)_2SO_4), ammonium chloride (NH_4Cl), and ammonium nitrate (NH_4NO_3) are salts with different applications, mostly unrelated to hair treatments.
Understand that ammonia compounds used in salons for hair coloring or perming typically involve a basic (alkaline) solution that can open the hair cuticle to allow chemical agents to penetrate.
Recognize that ammonium hydroxide (NH_4OH) is essentially ammonia dissolved in water, creating a basic solution commonly used in hair care products to raise pH and facilitate chemical reactions during coloring or perming.
Recall that the other ammonium salts listed are generally neutral or acidic in solution and do not have the alkalinity required for these salon chemical processes.
Conclude that ammonium hydroxide (NH_4OH) is the correct ammonia compound used in salons for chemical services such as hair coloring or perming due to its basic nature and ability to alter hair structure.
